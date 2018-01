PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A gas line rupture has closed US 40 in Plainfield.

According Plainfield Fire Territory Chief Joel Thacker, the road could be closed for several more hours.

The rupture occurred just before 12:30. The road is closed between Moon Road and Mecklenburg Drive/Vandalia Boulevard.

Miller Pipeline is on scene and working to repair the line.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles was evacuated as a precautionary measure.