Prosecutors say they will retry New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The government has told a federal judge in New Jersey it will seek a retrial of Sen. Bob Menendez, whose 11-week corruption trial ended in a hung jury in November.

The filing to the judge on Friday seeks a retrial of the Democrat “at the earliest possible date.”

Menendez and his longtime friend, Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, were charged with a bribery scheme in which Menendez traded political favors for gifts and campaign donations.

Menendez also was charged with making false statements on his Senate financial disclosure forms.

Defense lawyers argued that the gifts including luxury vacations were an expression of the pair’s longtime friendship and weren’t bribes.

Several jurors interviewed after the first trial said as many as 10 members of the panel were in favor of acquittal.