West Fork Whiskey celebrates 2 years of cheers

It’s Indianapolis’ first and only self-produced and locally-sourced whiskey distillery, and it’s celebrating the end of its second year in production!

West Fork Whiskey has hit the TWO year mark and crews are celebrating with live music, new food offerings, and a corn hole tournament this Saturday, January 20. They are also excited to announce that they have extended the hours of their tasting room and cocktail bar. Starting Tuesday, January 2, 2018, the tasting room extended hours to be open Tuesday – Thursday from 4pm -10pm, and Friday – Saturday until 11pm. The decision to extend hours comes as tasting room has been a popular destination due to its house made whiskeys and $8 cocktails. Co-Founder & President Blake Jones says:

I can’t believe we have been distilling for over two years. It feels like just yesterday we were working nights and weekends to make our dream a reality. We couldn’t have made it this far without the incredible support of the Indianapolis community. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. “

West Fork Whiskey, founded in 2014, is Indianapolis’ first and only all-whiskey distillery. Located near downtown at 1660 Bellefontaine St., the distillery offers five different whiskeys in addition to a number of craft cocktails. Learn more at www.westforkwhiskey.com.