Women’s March rallies expected to draw crowds in Indy, around US

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are expected to gather around the country on Saturday for Women’s March rallies, including in downtown Indianapolis.

Organizers say the purpose is to encourage women not only to run for office but also to vote in the midterm elections.

Attendees will have the chance to register to vote at the event, scheduled to start at the American Legion Mall.

Then participants will march to the Statehouse for the rest of the event, where a slew of speakers were scheduled to address the crowd.

While organizers say it’s important for women to have their voices heard, they say their message applies to anyone.

“And so what that means is individuals, organizations need to get involved and say something positive about what we can do as a community,” said Barbara Battista, a Women’s March organizer.

This is the second year for this march; organizers said it has nothing to do with President Trump.