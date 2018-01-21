A little bit of everything expected weather wise the next 8 days

We’ve seen a mild and gloomy end to the weekend with high temps topping out at the 50 degree mark (and still climbing) for the first time in 11 days.

Temperatures will remain mild this evening and through the overnight with a continued southerly wind and thick cloud cover.

In addition to a south wind, scattered rain showers and drizzle will continue through the overnight, becoming more widespread by daybreak Monday. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

A second wave of rain showers and potential thunderstorms will slide through tomorrow afternoon along the cold front, behind which temperatures will quickly drop.

As temps drop into Tuesday, we’ll see lingering rain showers change over to a wintry mix of rain and snow with little to no accumulation.

Sunshine looks to return by mid-week and will stick around at least through the day Friday with highs slowly rebounding from the upper 30s Wednesday to the low 50s again to close out the work week.

As temperatures warm, we’ll see another round of rain showers through the first half of next weekend, changing over to a wintry mix of rain, then snow by next Sunday.