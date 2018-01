INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire officials responded to an early morning vacant home fire on the city’s near east side.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Tacoma Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found the home to be fully engulfed.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Damages are estimated to be around $80,000.

No yet word on how the fire began.