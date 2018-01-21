Gloomy & mild Sunday, wet start to the work week

Our mild streak continues to close out the weekend, as a dynamic storm system closes in on central Indiana to start off the work and school week.

Today:

Starting the morning off with areas of dense fog. While not widespread, isolated areas have visibility below 1/2 mile. Expect the fog to hang around for much of the morning, and even into the afternoon hours – especially for areas north of I-70.

Meanwhile, light drizzle is something we’ll be tracking today. Not widespread, but chances will exist throughout the day.

Despite the gloom, temperatures should be quite mild for late January standards, topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight:

Winds will pick up out of the south, keeping our temperatures relatively steady. It will also help to mix a lot of the fog out of the state. You can expect increased rain chances after Midnight, especially for the northern half of central Indiana. Lows only fall to the middle 40s this evening.

Monday:

More dynamic system closes in on the state, which will bring widespread rain to the area by mid to late morning, and continued scattered rain chances for the afternoon and evening hours.

Strong winds out of the south should keep fog from being an issue, but just strong enough to be a nuisance, with gusts up to 25-30mph.

Highs top out in the lower to middle 50s Monday afternoon.

Tuesday:

Much colder air will file in behind Monday’s system. With some lingering left over precipitation, we should see a changeover from rain to light snow Tuesday morning. Minimal impact in terms of accumulation is expected.

Highs only hit the middle 30s Tuesday afteernoon.

8 Day Forecast:

Following the early work week system, we quiet the pattern down. Our cold snap will only be short lived, as temperatures rebound to near 40 on Wednesday, into the mid 40s Thursday, and back to near 50° on Friday and Saturday. Another system takes aim on the Midwest this weekend, bringing a chance for rain on Saturday, and possibly a rain/snow transition next Sunday.