Man wanted in connection to shooting, kidnapping of woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man they say shot and kidnapped a woman.

Police say that on Nov. 16 2017, John Moreno confronted the woman in her driveway and forced her into the backseat of her vehicle. He then shot her and drove her around in the vehicle until she jumped out in the area of West Bertha and South Roena streets.

Witnesses told investigators that Moreno then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene in a red car.

He is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Moreno faces charges of robbery with injury, kidnapping and aggravated battery.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.