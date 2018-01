INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One of the last deadlines is approaching for a fun run 5K race in Westfield is approaching.

Erin Murphy, communications director for the city of Westfield stopped by Daybreak Monday.

She talked about the race, how long the city has put on the race, what participants receive and who is eligible to participant.

For more from this segment on the the Westfield Melt the Track, click on the video.