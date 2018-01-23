Dungy: McDaniels an ‘offensive genius’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Sports Director Anthony Calhoun reported last week, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

The team can’t make the hiring official until New England’s season ends, which won’t be until after Super Bowl XLII February 4.

Calhoun had the chance to spend some time with Super Bowl-winning Coach Tony Dungy at his home in Tampa and the former Colts coach said McDaniels is exactly what the Colts need.

“Josh McDaniels I think will do an exceptional job of putting a very good football team out there,” Dungy said. “‘Offensive genius,’ that term gets thrown around a lot, but you look at what New England has done, and yes, they have had Tom Brady who has been exceptional. But putting together offenses when it was running-based, when it was throwing to the tight end Rob Gronkowski… Tom Brady gets hurt; Jimmy Garoppolo goes in; we have a different offense. Playing well, (Garoppolo) gets hurt, Jacoby Brissett goes in. Another different offense played well. So he’ll tailor things to Andrew Luck and the personnel that they have there. But I have talked to Josh a few times since his time in Denver and I think he learned a lot there. I think he’s going to be outstanding. Not only for the team, but in the community, as well.”

McDaniels and the Patriots look to defend their title in Super Bowl XLII in Minneapolis when they face the Philadelphia Eagles.