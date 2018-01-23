Indy summer jobs program for teens to open in February

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Next week, Mayor Joe Hogsett will start a campaign to help find teenagers employment this summer.

Project Indy is the city’s youth jobs program. The goal is to connect teens with employers.

Starting in February, Summer Jobs Sundays will kick off. Representatives from the mayor’s office and various employers in the city will recruit teens at local churches.

This is the third year for the program. Hogsett will host a news conference next week to share the strategy of the program.

The program is highly competitive because the opportunities offered not only include jobs, but also training and mentors.

“I think that is a wonderful concept, and going to the churches, that is a good way to get the word out, and they will hear about the available jobs,” the Rev. Malachi Walker said.

Walker runs Young Men Inc., which mentors about 100 teens during the year at a camp. He even hires about 20 teens as counselors.

The painful part is that Walker can’t hire every teen during the summer. In fact, each summer there are teens he has to turn away.

Thus, he said, remains hopeful Project Indy will help fill the void.

If you would like more information about the summer jobs program, can call 317-327-2580 or email projectindy@indy.gov.