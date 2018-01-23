Police asking for help locating attempted bank robbery suspect

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted bank robbery suspect.

According to officers, on Dec. 21, 2017, they responded to an attempted robbery at the Huntington Bank located 3500 block of East State Road 32 in Westfield.

The suspect reportedly entered the establishment and slid a note to a teller demanding money.

However, before receiving any money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s with a beard. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a striped knit hat, a black jacket and black rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-926-8477.