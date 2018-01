INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Icy roads are making travel hazardous Wednesday morning.

There were several reports of slide-offs and accidents in the Indianapolis area due to icy conditions.

I-65 MM 96.0 NB near Worthsv/mile 96 Left lane closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 24, 2018

I-74 MM 69.4 EB near Reagan/ mile 69 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 24, 2018

The tow truck just showed up to help flip this car over. Wow a very lucky driver this morning. @WISH_TV #daybreak8 #newstracker pic.twitter.com/JKMD3hBwfk — Joe Melillo (@JoeMelillo8) January 24, 2018

That led to a number of road closures and even school delays.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution when traveling.

Stay with 24-Hour News 8 for the latest weather developments and road conditions.