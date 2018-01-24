IMPD, FBI announce results of joint operation in southeast district

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of arrests were made, and drugs and guns were seized.

It was part of a joint operation in a part of Indianapolis that has seen an increase in violent crime. The joint operation between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI took place between Jan. 8 and 11 in IMPD’s southeast district.

It resulted in 92 outright and summons arrests; the seizure of 19 guns, meth, heroin and thousands of dollars; 87 sex offender registry checks; and 524 vehicle stops.

Police said it’s the first of many joint operations planned that will target specific neighborhoods.