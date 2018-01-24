Tally of Indianapolis homeless population begins



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People came together Wednesday night to kick off the annual Point in Time homeless count.

The count is conducted every January and is designed to identify the number of homeless people on any given night.

The data will help the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention when it comes to community planning and the assessment of the homeless services system.

Alan Witchey, executive director of the coalition, said, “Tonight, we also have a very exciting new opportunity, in terms of the Point in Time count. We have the veterans response teams, so that in the event that a veteran is identified on the street tonight, we can immediately connect them to services and get them in to housing very quickly.”

The coalition said last year it had more than 1,700 people identified as homeless, a 10 percent increase from 2016.