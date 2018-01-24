West Lafayette rallies against hate after racist, threatening banners found

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – Hundreds of people filled a West Lafayette church Wednesday evening as a show of support and solidarity three days after threatening and racist banners were found there over the weekend.

It happened at the Unitarian Universalist Church.

Every seat inside the church was full for the service. The diverse crowd even spilled out into the hallways, and some people sat on the floor.

Organizers said this wasn’t just a feel-good event, but one they hope inspires others to take action against hatred.

“The number of people of goodwill outnumber those who spew such hate,” said the Rev. Charlie Davis with the church.

While police and the FBI work to find the person or people responsible for the threatening banners, city and church leaders have their own response.

“I decided that we were going to take this on. Oftentimes people will tell you that if you give these groups attention, that that just assists them in communicating their message, but not here. We are not going to put up with that,” said Mayor John Dennis of West Lafayette.

Organizers said they hope the event on Wednesday inspires people to take action.

“We need to continue to find ways to connect us. Tell our own stories about how we know people who are different than us. Connect with people who are different than us. Intentionally try to learn more,” Davis said.