Help keep the flu from spreading in your home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flu-related illnesses and death continue to rise in the state and in the nation. At last count, there were almost 80 flu-related deaths in Indiana.

Often the flu will spread throughout households and get an entire family sick.

There is no way to guarantee the flu does not spread to everyone in your household but there are ways to help minimize the spread.

Kimbre Zahn, a primary care Physician at Indiana University Health has advice on what to do.

“If somebody in the home is sick with the flu, they probably do need to be quarantined so, try to isolate them to one bedroom, or one area of the home. Designate one caretaker so that person is really having minimal contact,” Zahn said.

She suggested that common surfaces be frequently disinfected with disposable cloths rather than sponges because sponges could further spread the virus

“We don’t know how long virus or viral particles last on hard surfaces but estimated around 24 hours or so those commonly touched surfaces,” she added.

The flu can be spread from up to six feet away.

“The flu is spread by aerosol or respiratory droplets so definitely any coughing, sneezing, everybody needs to protect themselves, cover their mouthes,” she said.

The State Department of Health is expected to release the most up-to-date numbers on flu-related deaths and illnesses on Friday.