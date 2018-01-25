Indiana House backs mandated training for lawmakers on sexual harassment

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has voted to require training about sexual harassment for lawmakers.

The measure by Democratic Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis would require legislators to take at least one hour of training every year.

The provision was endorsed Thursday on a 95-0 vote adding it to an existing bill. The full bill is expected to receive a vote in the coming days. If approved, it will move to the Senate for consideration.

It comes after a wave of sexual misconduct allegations hit powerful men in public office, Hollywood and the news media.

Indiana lawmakers aren’t currently required to take sexual harassment training and no specific sexual harassment policy governs their conduct. House and Senate policies instead require lawmakers to act with “high moral and ethical standards.”