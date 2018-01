INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Free Tax Prep Program kicks off for the season Thursday.

The program provides free tax preparations services for individuals and families with a combined household income of $66,000 a year or less.

The program has helped more than 7,500 central Indiana residents with their tax forms.

If you need services call 2-1-1 for a list of sites and to schedule an appointment or click here for a list of locations.

For a list of forms to bring with you, click here.