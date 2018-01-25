Sunshine and mild for the rest of the week!

A much better start to the morning with roads in much better conditions. Some side roads could still be a bit click so be sure to take it easy this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 20s but quickly turn around as sunshine prevail throughout the afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 40s! Clear and quiet for tonight will lows falling near freezing.

Even warmer Friday with spring like highs in the lower to mid 50s! Sunshine throughout the morning and afternoon. Clouds do begin to thicken during the evening commute with the next approaching storm system. Lows will fall into the mid 30s overnight with rain chances increasing after midnight. Saturday will not be a complete wash out but will start off soggy. Morning showers likely but will begin to taper out by early afternoon. We could even see a little bit of sun to end off the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s.

Although Sun day is colder it is drier. Highs will fall into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday a few flurries possible with highs in the lower 30s. Cooler for the first half of the week with highs in the lower 30s. 40s return later in the week with our next approaching storms system late Thursday. Starts off as a mix then transitions to snow showers with the possibility of accumulating snow. Stay tuned for more details.