Suspect blew meth into Greenfield corporal’s face during arrest, police say

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) –A corporal with the Greenfield Police Department was treated for methamphetamine exposure after a woman blew the substance into his face during a traffic stop.

Police say around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday Cpl. Justin Jackson was arresting 28-year-old Brittney Ford of Indianapolis for a traffic violation in the 1600 block of North State Street when he found a powder substance and asked her what it was. That’s when Ford reportedly blew it into the Jackson’s face. Jackson was treated at Hancock Regional Hospital and released with no injuries. The substance tested positive in the field for meth.

Brittney Ford faces charges of maintaining a common nuisance, dealing and possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and disorderly conduct.

Her mother and the passenger in the vehicle at the time, 46-year-old Angela Ford, had an active warrant out of Marion County and faces possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia charges.

Both women were listed in the Hancock County Jail on Thursday afternoon, according to online records.