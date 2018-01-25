Woman gets probation after Facebook post left ex-boyfriend stabbed by sword

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ohshay Brasher one evening last summer ran into her ex-boyfriend at a Shell station, police said.

“What’s up?” the ex-boyfriend recalled her asking while he pumped gas.

The 40-year-old Brasher said she was upset with him over a Facebook post four years earlier and began fighting with him at the station in the 1500 block of North Illinois Street on June 27.

Then she stabbed him with a sword, leaving two puncture wounds on his arm and hand.

A woman who drove to the gas station with Brasher corroborated the victim’s statements. Police also said that video surveillance confirmed statements by the victim and the witness.

On Thursday, Brasher pleaded guilty in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 1, to battery with a deadly weapon, online court records show.

She was sentenced a year on probation.