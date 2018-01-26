INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Riley Children’s Foundation recognized a local student for her bravery during a battle with cancer and her work to help others in the community.

Eleven-year-old Gracie Bennett was honored as a 2018 Riley Champion on Friday at her school, Indiana Connections Academy, 6640 Intech Blvd.

Her health struggles started when she was just 3 years old, when doctors found a tumor on her brain. After years of surgeries and chemotherapy, Gracie’s most recent MRI was clean.

Even through her struggles, Gracie is committed to help others. Last year, she collected 11,377 toys as part of Gracie’s Toy Drive for kids at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

