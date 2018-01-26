A spring-like day!

A beautiful way to end the work week with temperatures starting near 40! Mostly clear and quiet with calm winds out of the south. Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon pumping in the warm air for this afternoon. Everybody today will top out in the 50s with some areas south of the city pushing 60! Clouds will increase late tonight with the cold front approaching the area. Light showers are likely overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

A wet start to the weekend with light scattered showers throughout the morning. Rain moves out as early as lunch time from Indy and points NW while areas SE of the city could see light showers through mid afternoon. Areas could see a few peaks of sunshine after clouds begin to move out with highs in the upper 40s. 40s will continue through Sunday with sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.

Monday looks much colder with a brief burst of arctic air. Highs in the lower 30s with a few snow showers likely. No accumulation expected. Tuesday we clear out with colder air sticking around for the day with highs topping out near freezing. Wednesday highs will briefly warm up to the upper 40s due to a gusty south wind ahead of another storm system. This system bring s the potential of accumulating snow late in the week.