BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A Brownsburg Little League is honoring one Major League player who helped bring a baseball complex to the city.

Brownsburg’s Community School Corporation announced Friday morning that they are naming their baseball field Tucker Barnhart Field.

Barnhart is the catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, a team supporting this project with at least $50,000 in funding.

Officials say Barnhart is a favorite among Little League players.

