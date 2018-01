INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Google is letting you mute those super annoying ads that stalk you around the web.

The tech giant introduced a tool that will block ads for items you’ve checked out on other sites, but didn’t buy.

For example, this may include a pair of sunglasses or snow boots sitting in your online shopping cart.

The tool is in Google’s account settings.

For more on this story and other stories making headlines in the business world, click on the video.