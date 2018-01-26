Indiana announces effort to connect veterans with jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s governor Friday announced an initiative to get jobs for Hoosier veterans.

The Next Level Veterans initiative “brings together public and private organizations to recruit, employ and connect discharging military personnel to Indiana and retain veterans who are already in the state,” said a news release from the office of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement at the Statehouse.

The release said more than 200,000 people leave the military each year, and more than half of them face a period of unemployment.

Under Crouch’s leadership, Next Level Veterans will provide veteran incentives, support personnel and provide marketing assistance. The Indiana Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Indiana National Guard, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority are partnering with Conexus Indiana, the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership initiative focused on advanced manufacturing and logistics, and the Indiana Economic Development Association to support the program and the veterans who relocate to Indiana.

The Next Level Veterans website is at in.gov/veterans.