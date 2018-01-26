Rain chances arriving soon; mild weekend

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and mild temps today as rain chances will increase overnight

THIS EVENING: Rain chances will arrive later this evening, but it will be warm and windy. Temps will stay in the 50s for most of the evening hours!

RAIN ARRIVES OVERNIGHT: A weak cold front with limited moisture will arrive overnight. Expect to see rain linger through Saturday morning.

RAINY SATURDAY: The storm system looks to perhaps slow down a bit, so that means we will keep rain chances through at least early to mid afternoon. In spite of that, highs will reach close to 50°.

SUNNY SUNDAY: Rain will move out by Saturday evening and clear skies will arrive Saturday night, and lead to sunshine Sunday. Highs will not be as warm, but still reach the mid 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Scattered snow showers will arrive Monday with an upper-level storm system. That will bring colder temps Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will be windy with a brief warm-up. Thursday will see a storm system that could bring a mix of rain, sleet ice and snow. Too early to determine what the impacts will be right now, but we will keep you posted. Colder air will return Friday and Saturday of next week.