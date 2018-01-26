The Film Yap reviews Hostiles and others

The reviews are IN! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of “what’s playing” this weekend:

Hostiles

Christian Bale heads up the cast of this epic Western as a racist, hate-filled cavalry officer on the verge of retirement forced to guard an old Native American enemy on his final journey to his homeland. With Wes Studi and Rosamund Pike. “

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The familiar “teen savior in a dystopic future” genre gets another kick with this third entry in the “Maze Runner” series, as Thomas & Co. must break into the forbidding Last City.”

Goodbye Christopher Robin

Domhnall Gleeson plays author A.A. Milne during his creation of Winnie-the-Pooh, and the profound effect it had on his family. Buy It.“

