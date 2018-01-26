Tone Bell performs at Morty’s this weekend

Kick off your Friday with a few laughs from Comedian Tone Bell, just before his appearance this weekend at Morty’s!

About Tone Bell:

Shortly after moving to Los Angeles, Bell won the NBC Stand Up For Diversity Talent Search in 2012 and was awarded a development deal from the network. He was cast as RJ the bartender in the NBC sitcom Whitney and later as Tedward in NBC’s Bad Judge.

Bell also appeared in other TV shows, including VH1‘s Single Ladies, E!‘s Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings, Comedy Central‘s Key and Peele and Game Show Network‘s Mind of a Man and hosted the first season hidden camera show Jerks with Cameras on MTV.

Bell also has a web series on Russell Simmons‘ YouTube channel Def Digital called The Green Room.

