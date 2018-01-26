Walmart Scan & Go premieres at Terre Haute store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO) — Go in Walmart and you’ll most likely see many shoppers about their business.

But folks like Lisa Montgomery are shopping a little differently.

This Walmart on State Road 46 in Terre Haute features the new Scan & Go devices.

“I think it’s neat,” Montgomery said. “They’re coming along and doing things with the age of time, and I think it’s a great thing. Anything to make your shopping faster.”

The device allows customers to scan and bag items as they make their way through the store and skip the checkout lines.

“Walmart’s all about trying to make new experiences for customers that make their life easier,” store manager Misty Seacrest said. “So, we have made it so customers can shop when they want, how they want and where they want.”

Although consumers seemed hesitant at first, more and more shoppers were jumping in to try it out.

“So, it’s been very interesting, the age range of customers who have actually been using the Scan & Go,” Seacrest said. “They have been from young all the way up to yesterday we had an 82-year-old using the Scan & Go and loved it.”

What would normally take Montgomery an hour took her less than 30 minutes.

Giving her more time to do what she wants.

“You can just be done, pay your bill and go,” Montgomery said.

The tech will keep on coming at the Terre Haute Walmart. Next week, a new pickup tower will be up and running. It operates like a high-tech vending machine.

All the technology comes at a cost for the retailer.

Companywide, Walmart said it is investing $6 billion this year in store renovation, remodeling and growth.