Pirates invade Tampa Bay for annual Gasparilla festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pirates from near and far invaded Tampa Bay on Saturday for the 103rd Gasparilla Pirate Festival. Some shot cannons, some even got married.

Despite the expected debauchery, there were no major arrests, police said.

Police reported a total of 20 arrests, one of which was a felony for battery on a law enforcement officer. The rest were misdemeanors for underage drinking, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and trespassing. One person was cited for carrying less than 20 grams of marijuana.

All and all, it was a beautiful day on the Bay. The Stanley Cup was even flown into town to join in on the fun, with a place of honor on aboard the Jose Gaspar.

24-Hour News 8’s sister station WLFA provided a bird’s eye view of the festivities and produced dozens of stunning images of the invasion and the parade.

