Rain is moving out now with snow set to return soon…

After a soggy start to our weekend, skies have been clearing quickly the past several hours. With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will drop quickly, so wear a winter coat if you’re headed out this evening.

We’ll see a mostly sunny start of our Sunday with cold temperatures in the upper 20s. You’ll need to wear a coat early on, but layer up as highs return to the upper 40s tomorrow afternoon.

Clouds will build in late Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker which looks to move in Monday. We’ll see flurries through Monday afternoon with better chances for organized snow showers late Monday into Tuesday.

Accumulation will be limited for most, with much less than an inch expected at this time, so no need to panic, but plan on a slower than normal morning commute Tuesday with slick spots possible.

We’ll clear out Tuesday with temperatures in the low 30s. A stiff southerly wind will kick in by Wednesday, helping to force highs back into the upper 40s, briefly…

Make sure to get outside early Wednesday and look low on the west-northwest horizon to spot the Super Blue Blood Moon, appearing larger and brighter than normal and also a rusty-red color as it slides into Earth’s shadow. If we’re lucky, most clouds will hold off until the late morning hours.

Our next best chance for a wintry mix will slide in Thursday with a chance for another storm system to impact our forecast by next weekend.