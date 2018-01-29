Chiefs assistant Childress retires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs have announced the retirement of assistant head coach Brad Childress and promoted Mike Kafka to quarterbacks coach as part of a series of changes to coach Andy Reid’s staff.

The 61-year-old Childress was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-10. He first worked in the NFL as a coach over 30 years ago.

Longtime assistant Tommy Brasher, who had spent the past year working on special projects, also announced his retirement in a statement Monday. Brasher spent more than 50 years in coaching.

The Chief announced that longtime linebackers coach Gary Gibbs would not return.

Mark DeLeone will take over inside linebackers with Mike Smith handling outside linebackers. Corey Matthaei will help with the offensive line, Joe Bleymaier will assist with quarterbacks and Terry Bradden will serve as a defensive quality control coach.