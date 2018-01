Related Coverage Man fatally shot on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man killed in a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Friday, Jan. 26 has been identified.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, the victim was 35-year-old Billy Hawkins.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3700 block of Hillside Avenue on a report of shots fired around 3:42 p.m. Friday.

The shooting victim was found in the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue. Medical personnel pronounced Hawkins dead at the scene.