Metro Diner serves up Charleston Shrimp and Grits & Biscuits and Gravy

It’s bigger AND better when you eat at Metro Diner! In our kitchen today, Ty Tancredi shares some of the diner’s most popular recipes:

Charleston Shrimp and Grits

Grit Cakes: Make the day prior to serving

4 ounces~weight Andouille Sausage

½ cup Roasted Red Bell Peppers

2 quarts Water

12 oz.~weight Grits

½ cup Half and Half

1 oz.~weight Butter, unsalted

1 tsp. Salt

½ tsp. Black Pepper

1 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Everyone has their favorite grits recipe so feel free to make your own…or here’s one to get you started.

Directions:

Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Add 12 oz. (weight) of grits, stir and simmer covered for 25 minutes or until completely tender. Meanwhile, mince 4 oz. (weight) of andouille sausage and ½ cup of roasted red bell peppers. If you use a food processor, be sure to mince these two ingredients separately and do not make a paste. Once grits are fully cooked, add all of the ingredients and stir to full blend. Pour into a greased glass casserole dish to a depth of 1 inch. You might need more than one dish. Let the grits cool uncovered until they become solid. Once hardened, remove whole cake from dish and cut into 3 inch by 4 inch rectangles. Dip in egg wash and then coat in bread crumbs. Set aside refrigerated.

To Serve (per order):

2 each Fried Grit Cakes

½ cup Andouille Sausage, ¼ inch half moons

2 TBS Onions, ¼ inch dice

2 TBS Green Peppers, ¼ inch dice

8 each Raw Shrimp, peeled, no tails

12 fluid ounces Cream

1 TBS Cooked Bacon, ¼ inch diced

1 TBS Green Onions, ¼ inch sliced on a bias

Deep fry breaded grit cakes until crispy and heated through. In a large saute pan, saute onions and pepper until they start to soften. Add andouille sausage and shrimp and cook until shrimp are 50% cooked. Add creamy shrimp sauce, bring to a boil and simmer until thickened. In a large serving bowl, stack the two grit cakes and then pour the entire contents of the saute pan over the cakes. Garnish with chopped bacon and green onions.

Biscuits and Gravy

Sausage Gravy

2 cups Margarine, melted

2 ½ cups Flour

1 Gallon Milk

1 TBS Salt

1 TBS Pepper

2 ½ pounds Pork Sausage

As Needed Your Favorite Biscuits, make them or go out and buy some!

Break up Pork Sausage and press flat on a baking sheet. Cook thoroughly and set aside. In a large sauce pan, melt margarine then, over medium heat, gradually add flour stirring constantly. Cook for 1 minute or until it starts to thicken. Stir in milk slowly. Add salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Thoroughly crumble the sausage to ¼ inch pieces and stir into sauce including all of the rendered fat from the cook process.

Break open two biscuits and place in the bottom of a large bowl. Cover in sausage gravy. Enjoy!

About Metro Diner:

Metro Diner’s made-from-scratch menu features quality ingredients and signature dishes from Fried Chicken and Waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and signature sweet and spicy sauce, to its Charleston Shrimp & Grits and famous Meatloaf Plate.

Metro Diner offers all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our large portion sizes enable every guest to enjoy a delicious meal at a great value, with most dishes priced under $15.

Guests can enjoy our Metro Diner favorites at any of our five Indianapolis-area locations including our Butler University, Clearwater Crossing, Greenwood, Plainfield and St. Vincent restaurants. Metro Diner may not be the type of place where you’d expect contemporary culinary techniques, a commitment to creating dishes from scratch, an award-winning presentation, unique recipes and imaginative twists on old classics, but it is. It’s that type of place because we cook with heart. We cook for the love of food.

To learn more, visit:

