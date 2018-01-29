New Beauty Routine For The New Year

Now that the holidays are over, is your skin suffering from one too many cookies and cocktails? Rid yourself of sallow skin, blemishes, and lackluster hair with a few must-have items to revamp your beauty routine in 2018. Make this year about self-care by treating yourself to items that will help make you feel confident and ready to tackle those resolutions! Local beauty blogger Ashley Wottring, fASHionately Me, rounds up the best beauty products for your viewers in 2018.

Glow Perfect Tinted Moisturizer and Hue Foundation

Brush from EveryHue Beauty

Formulated with all skin tones in mind, the Glow Perfect Tinted Moisturizer is perfect for giving you a natural glow.

Formulated with skin brightening vitamin C, protective vitamin E, and hydrating aloe vera and SPF 25.

Apply it with the Hue Foundation Brush which helps you achieve that flawless, airbrushed look.

The brush is made with high-quality, synthetic fibers and is cruelty free, so there is no guilt attached.

Available at www.everyhuebeauty.com – Glow Perfect Tinted Moisturizer is $36 and the Hue Foundation Brush is $28.

Pulsaderm ACE Blue

Pulsaderm ACE Blue is FDA Cleared to help treat mild to moderate acne on your face

It works in just two minutes to help heal blemishes

Uses Non UV Blue LED light therapy to treat and clear acne without any harsh chemicals

This handheld tool uniquely uses 9 Blue LED lights and is portable and proven to help clear skin

Available at www.pulsaderm.com for $40.00

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentrè

24-Hour Miracle Cream and must-have product for makeup artists, models and celebrities.

This creamy lotion is three products in one: primer, moisturizer, and makeup remover.

Its formula remains extremely simple and effective with nourishing ingredients that restores the skin’s natural glow and gives a boost to tired dehydrated skin.

Available on www.embryolisseusa.com for $16-28

Lavish by Vikki Ziegler Hair Perfume and Body Fragrance

Offers two products- ‘Fresh Start’ for daytime and ‘Evening Essence’ for nighttime

Extends your blowout or simply freshens your hair

Humidity and fly-away control for your hair

Both ‘Fresh Start’ and ‘Evening Essence’ are available at www.vikkiziegler.com/ for $39.00 each.

To learn more, visit:

www.fashionatelyme.com

Instagram @fashionatelyme