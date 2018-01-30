Brief warm up before wintry weather returns

A chilly start to the morning with lows in the lower 20s and middle teens. The last of the flurries move out and clearing begins throughout the entire state. Temperatures will warm throughout the day with highs near seasonal topping out in the mid to lower 30s.Winds will begin to crank up late tonight and through the overnight. Gusts overnight and through tomorrow morning will top out at 50 mph out of the south which will help temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s overnight.

Wednesday with start off with a gusty south wind which is going to warm us up to the mid 40s. Clouds will thicken during the afternoon with the next system approaching. After dinner time and the evening commute is when the mix sweeps in. Not expect any snow accumulation from this but could make the roads wet for the Thursday morning commute. Winds will begin to shift early Thursday out of the NW which will bring in colder air throughout the day. Highs for Thursday topping out in the mid 30s. Clouds decrease throughout the afternoon and we should see a little bit of sunshine.

Friday will be much colder with highs in the mid 20s.Our next storm system moves in during the weekend with highs Saturday in the mid 30s with a late nix developing. Overnight the wintry mix will transition to all snow showers with minor accumulations.