Carson’s to close location at Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A department store with many locations in the midwest will be closing the one in downtown Indianapolis soon.

Bon-Ton Stores announced the closing of Carson’s at 47 locations in the country, all expected to close in early 2018.

Bon Ton announced that the closings are scheduled to begin on February 1 and run for 10 to 12 weeks.

Locations in Marion, Columbus, Elkhart and Anderson are slated to close as well.

Employees at the locations scheduled to close will be offered the opportunity to interview at other open stores.