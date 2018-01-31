Local hotel offers romantic specials for Valentine’s Day

Looking for a dreamy guest suite, an in-house spa and highly acclaimed restaurants this Valentine’s Day? Look no further than Ironworks Hotel Indy for ALL of this and more! It’s your one-stop shop for romance!

Amber Bernat, Sales Manager, Ironworks Hotel Indy, tells us more:

Ironworks Hotel is located on 86th Street and Keystone Ave, adjacent to Ironworks at Keystone.

Ironworks Hotel Indy is offering two packages this Valentine’s Day – the “I love you” and “I really love you” packages. The “I love you” package includes: Rose Petals and Chocolate Covered Strawberries Ironworks Hotel champagne Late check out of 2 p.m. Upgrade to a Suite (based upon availability) The “I really love you” package includes: Massage from Massage Heights with complimentary Hot Stone Therapy ($80 value) Rose Petals and Chocolate Covered Strawberries Ironworks Hotel champagne Late check out of 2 p.m. Upgrade to a Suite (based upon availability)

Packages can be purchased online at ironworkshotel.com, or by calling the hotel’s front desk at (463) 221-2200

Hotel gift certificates are also available for purchase and includes a traditional room that is redeemable at any time (pending availability) and is good for one year.

Ironworks Hotel Indy, located at 2721 E. 86th St., is Indianapolis’ first and only north side boutique hotel. The 100,000-square-foot, five-story hotel features 120 guest rooms and 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space, including Massage Heights and Rize, plus retail space on the second floor, Provision, that has an outdoor balcony. Ironworks Hotel offers a lodging experience unique to Indiana with rooms and suites inspired by 19th century architecture with industrial charm and modern amenities. The unique guest rooms include the Traditional Room, Heritage Room, Legacy Suite and esteemed Founder’s Suite.

To learn more, visit:

www.ironworkshotel.com

Social media: Ironworks Hotel Indy (Twitter – @IWHotelIndy, Instagram – ironworkshotelindy, Facebook and LinkedIn – Ironworks Hotel Indy)