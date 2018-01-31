Museum by Moonlight offers adult-only experience at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis — recently recognized by the New York Times as being among the ten coolest museums in the world for being fun for both kids and adults — will be holding an adults-only event at the museum next week.
Museum by Moonlight is an event that benefits The Children’s Museum Fund, to ensure kids of families of all income levels can experience the museum.
Museum by Moonlight takes place on Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Participants can experience five floors of the museum while sipping on cocktails and eating samples from the following restaurants:
- 240Sweets
- Bluebeard
- Amelia’s
- Louise’s Sweets
- Oberweis Dairy
- Soupremacy
- Piada Italian Street Food
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room
- Dick’s Last Resort
- Arni’s Restaurant
- The International Culinary School At the Art Institute of Indianapolis
- Batch No. 2
- Hoi Tea Toi Tea
- Joella’s Hot Chicken
- Maggiano’s
- Ocean Prime
- Red, The Steakhouse
- Titus Bakery and Deli
- Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
- Bar Louie
- The Melting Pot
- P.F. Chang’s
- Big Lug Canteen
- Creita Cakes
- Jack’s Donuts
There will also be a RNDC Bourban Lab and Sun King Brewing’s Brewing Basics in the ScienceWorks portion of the museum.
Tickets are $75 for general admission through Feb. 1, the tickets then jump to $85.
