Museum by Moonlight offers adult-only experience at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis — recently recognized by the New York Times as being among the ten coolest museums in the world for being fun for both kids and adults — will be holding an adults-only event at the museum next week.

Museum by Moonlight is an event that benefits The Children’s Museum Fund, to ensure kids of families of all income levels can experience the museum.

Museum by Moonlight takes place on Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Participants can experience five floors of the museum while sipping on cocktails and eating samples from the following restaurants:

240Sweets

Bluebeard

Amelia’s

Louise’s Sweets

Oberweis Dairy

Soupremacy

Piada Italian Street Food

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Dick’s Last Resort

Arni’s Restaurant

The International Culinary School At the Art Institute of Indianapolis

Batch No. 2

Hoi Tea Toi Tea

Joella’s Hot Chicken

Maggiano’s

Ocean Prime

Red, The Steakhouse

Titus Bakery and Deli

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Bar Louie

The Melting Pot

P.F. Chang’s

Big Lug Canteen

Creita Cakes

Jack’s Donuts

There will also be a RNDC Bourban Lab and Sun King Brewing’s Brewing Basics in the ScienceWorks portion of the museum.

Tickets are $75 for general admission through Feb. 1, the tickets then jump to $85.

For more information, click here.