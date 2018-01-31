Peer review: Flora fire that killed four girls was set intentionally

FLORA, Ind. (WISH) — The review of a fatal fire in Flora confirmed the fire that killed four young girls was set intentionally.

Last November, the Indiana State Police requested the Indianapolis Fire Department conduct a peer review of the origin and cause of the fire that happened Nov. 21, 2016 in Flora. The review, which started in December 2017, was finished Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

According to the Indiana State Police, the review focused on examining witness reports – including firefighters, law enforcement, and civilian witnesses. IFD investigators also conducted a physical examination of the fire scene.

Investigators with IFD also looked over previous reports on the fire: one by former Deputy Fire Marshal Dennis Randle, representing the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office, and another by Michael Vergon, of Vergon & Associates Fire Investigation, which was retained by legal counsel representing the mother of the four girls who died in the fire. Both of those reports concluded the fire was intentionally set.

Because IFD’s investigation also said the fire was intentionally set, ISP will continue its criminal investigation. Anyone with information regarding this arson fire is asked to call 1-800-382-4628. Callers may remain anonymous.