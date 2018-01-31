Resurfacing of 38th Street, Mitthoeffer Road to help keep potholes away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city’s Department Public Works crews are filling thousands of potholes across the city, but city workers said Wednesday some of the potholes will be back open within days.

The long-term solution, according to the city, is resurfacing streets.

“Pothole patching is always going to be a temporary fix,” Indianapolis Department of Public Works spokesman Warren Stokes said.

Stokes said the pothole hot mix will last three to 15 days on a busy street.

“Eventually, the crews will have to go back out and patch it again,” Stokes said.

Public Works authorities said resurfacing a street will keep potholes away for at least three to four years.

The city plans to resurface hundreds of streets this year, including East 38th Street from North Keystone Avenue to North Sherman Drive. Mitthoeffer Road from 21st to 38th streets, where driver Mark King took a bumpy ride Wednesday, is also on the city’s list, which is still being developed, officials said.

“Horrible. Fix them soon. We need it bad,” King said.

Those locations were identified last year, and the construction will start this spring.

Public Works crews are letting city engineers know about the worst roads to help the city form next year’s resurfacing list. They’re encouraging drivers to join the process by reporting the worst spots on the city’s website, indy.gov. The website currently lists more than 3,000 open pothole repair requests.

To report a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, contact your regional Indiana Department of Transportation district or follow the “Report a Concern” link at potholes.indot.in.gov or on the INDOT mobile app.