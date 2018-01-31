Scattered light rain and/or snow overnight, colder Thursday

Hope you enjoyed the warm, windy day today, colder air will start to move in tomorrow!

THIS EVENING: Clouds will gradually increase, the wind will settle down a little bit, but it will still be a bit breezy. Temps will fall through the 40s this evening. There may be a stray rain shower near midnight in northern parts of our area.

OVERNIGHT: Temps will stay near or above freezing overnight, so any scattered light rain or even light snow showers should not cause big problems on the roads.

FLURRIES THURSDAY? Temps will climb up into the mid 30s around Noon, then colder air will move in later in the afternoon and temps will start to drop. That transition could see a few snow showers or flurries, but nothing that should cause any major problems.

LOTS OF CLIPPERS IN THE 8-DAY FORECAST: Another clipper arrives late Saturday into Sunday. Right now, it looks like snow accumulations will be on the light side, but it could slow down travel on the roadways. Another clipper arrives around Tuesday, then another one next Thursday. None of these on their own look like big snow makers at this time, but we will track carefully in the days ahead. Temperatures for the most part will be near, or below average over the next 8 days.