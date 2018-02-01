INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis emergency medical crews said Thursday afternoon that they responded to 27 overdoses over 24 hours in a commercial and residential area of the downtown.

The 500 block of East Market Street is defined as a high-volume area for Indianapolis EMS, but it said this tally was a significant uptick.

A total of 23 of the calls came Thursday morning, Indianapolis EMS said.

The cause of the surge in overdoses was not immediately known.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to an email and text seeking further information.

