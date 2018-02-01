Indiana legislators proceed toward new law on CBD oil

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is a step closer to legalizing cannabis-derived oil.

At least 10 bills addressing cannabidiol (CBD) oil are flowing around the Legislature. One of those bills, Senate Bill 52, which has to do with low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) hemp extract, made it through a second reading in the Senate on Thursday.

The oils have been described by people as needed and helpful. Dozens showed up to speak in favor of the cannabis-derived oil. A father said his young daughter benefits from it. The owner of Georgetown Market said he sold CBD oil in his store.

Store owner Rick Montieth said, “One, people understand that cannabis from hemp, CBD from hemp, has a very low THC property to it. That it poses no psychoactive properties, no negative side affects. My hope is that we’ll get the legislation written so we can pass CBD oil from hemp. Make it available to everybody.”

Confusion was created about CBD oil in Indiana after conflicting statements from some of the state’s most powerful leaders. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said the stuff is illegal, while Gov. Eric Holcomb said it is legal and you can still buy it.

On Friday, Holcomb said he was extending the education period for CBD oil products and the moratorium on issuing citations or removing products from retailers until the legislative session ends.