ISP: Man was doing 75 mph on I-465 in crash that killed 7-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man caused a fatal crash, fled the scene and offered a controlled substance to a tow truck driver.

28-year-old Robert Kearney II of Indianapolis faces multiple charges in the case.

Investigators say that Kearney was driving recklessly around noon on Oct. 13, 2017, when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Elbert Martin. The crash caused Martin’s vehicle to spin and strike another vehicle. The crash caused injuries that were ultimately fatal to seven-year-old Zoe Martin, who was riding in the backseat. She died seven days later.

Investigators said Kearney was driving approximately 75 miles per hour when he struck Martin’s vehicle on I-465 near Allisonville Road.

Police said Kearney continued down the interstate after the crash but didn’t get too far before his truck became disabled.

Police also say he was driving on a suspended license and offered a controlled substance to a tow truck driver as payment.

Kearney was arrested at his residence on Wednesday.

He also had an arrest warrant for theft out of Johnson County.

He faces charges for reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and possession of a look-alike substance.