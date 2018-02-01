Local shelter running Valentine’s Day adoption special

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for someone to love and cuddle with the Valentine’s day, maybe you should get a new furry friend.

The Greenfield-Hancock Animal Management is offering a special deal for the next two weeks on all adoptions.

Susan Hobbs and Amanda Cline Dehoney with the Greenfield-Hancock Animal Management along with Grace stopped by Midday.

They discussed the adoption deal and the hours of the shelter so you’re able to pick up yourself a new family member this Valentine’s Day.

