Family fun to be found around Indy for Valentine’s Day

Spend Valentine’s Day with the ones you love, even the little ones you love! Katy Mann from Indy with Kids shares some Valentine’s Day Family Fun. You’ll want to buy your tickets or make those reservations quickly!
- The Dances
– Greenwood Community Center family Valentine’s Dance https://indywithkids.com/events/valentines-dance-greenwood-parks/
– YMCA
https://indywithkids.com/events/valentines-dance-hendricks-regional-health-ymca/
- The Dinners
– White Castle
https://indywithkids.com/white-castle-with-kids-for-valentines-day/
– Kids Eat Free
https://indywithkids.com/kids-eat-free-indianapolis-indy-list/
- The Crafts
– Nickel Plate Arts
https://indywithkids.com/events/family-valentines-day-nickel-plate-arts/
– Plainfield Library
https://indywithkids.com/events/crafty-kids-plainfield-guilford-library/
– Garfield Park
https://indywithkids.com/events/make-take-valentines-garfield-conservatory/
Find even more fun for your whole family on Valentine’s Day and everyday on Indywithkids.com and on the free Indy with Kids mobile app.