Uber driver shot in apparent road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police in Indianapolis are looking into the shooting of an Uber driver Thursday evening.

The 32-year-old victim told police that the driver of a black Dodge Charger cut him off while driving in the area of 46th Street and Evanston Avenue just before 11 p.m.

The victim is recovering this morning and was able to call 911 and drive himself to a fire station for help.

The Uber driver was awake and talking as he was transported to the hospital.

It appears that there were no Uber customers in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.